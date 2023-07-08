YUCK: Beetlejuice 2 News + 13 Facts About the Original Movie

Welcome, my fellow cinema cynics, to the end of an epoch-long purgatory. Thirty-five agonizing years after the original, the long-rumored and equally feared sequel to Tim Burton’s iconic “Beetlejuice” has finally oozed its way into production. Unsurprisingly, it has nestled itself in the congenial rainy lands of England. The eager beavers at People magazine have tossed a couple of tantalizing set photos into the vast abyss of the internet, shedding the tiniest beam of light onto what the devil our beloved Lydia Deetz (courtesy of Winona Ryder) and her spawn (curtesy of Jenna Ortega) might be up to in this horrifyingly anticipated sequel.

For the cautious among you, don’t dare a scroll further if you value the sweet, untainted surprise. The photo above from the Burton’s inaugural masterpiece should theoretically hint at some future narrative landmines set to explode in the sequel.

Ryder’s Lydia Deetz, the obsidian-haired, glum-eyed heroine of the ’88 cult classic, is back in all her gothic glory according to these initial glimpses. She’s still sporting that iconic raven-black hair with pointy bangs sharp enough to cut glass.

So mark your calendars, or maybe don’t. Warner Bros. intends to unleash this monstrous follow-up upon the unsuspecting public on September 6, 2024.

In a typical casting carousel, Ortega (from “Wednesday,” and “Scream VI”) is now sharing the stage with Michael Keaton, in the much-delayed sequel. Both Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are back to haunt us with their nostalgic performances.

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder Seen Filming Wedding Scene for ‘Beetlejuice 2’ (Exclusive Photos) https://t.co/ciQo6pmsFm — People (@people) July 6, 2023



Adding an extra layer of intrigue, Monica Bellucci (from “Irreversible”) will be donning the garb of Beetlejuice’s wife! Isn’t that a juicy bit of trivia?

As is always the case, the plot remains as enigmatic as the Sphinx’s riddle, but it’s clear Jenna Ortega will be portraying Lydia Deetz’s mini-me. Her character appears to be following her mother’s footsteps toward matrimonial bliss, but judging by her cheery grins, it’s safe to assume her fiancé won’t be our green-haired anti-hero.

Keaton recently spilled some beans, “We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie. There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.” Eager to know what that means? Join the club.

In the expected revolving door of casting, both Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux have hopped on board the sequel train. Rejoice, Danny Elfman fans, for he is returning to compose the film’s haunting melodies.

While there’s still no inkling of a groom or even a second bride, fans of the original might fancy they’ve decoded the scene. In the ’88 film, Keaton’s “bio-exorcist” tries to con Ryder’s Lydia into a matrimonial trap to grant him the freedom to wreak unhinged havoc in the living world. The plot, of course, spirals into a wild ride, with Lydia in a red, multi-tier ruffle dress and black boots.

After suffering in development limbo for what seemed like an eternity, the “Beetlejuice 2” script has finally been penned by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the dynamic duo behind the Netflix series “Wednesday”. They managed to conjure a storyline that got the green light. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is the lucky production house backing this unholy sequel.

As if this cocktail of information wasn’t enough, I have to break it to you: Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Beetlejuice. So, prepare yourself for a sequel on steroids when “Beetlejuice 2” hits theaters on September 6, 2024. If you’re looking forward to it, please let us know in the comments below – and while you’re scrolling down, take a sneak peek at Jenna Ortega’s character.

All said and done, I do hope that the return of Burton to the director’s chair, and the original cast members, can help to deliver a sequel that lives up to the cult classic. But let’s face it, lightning rarely strikes twice. So for now, all we can do is sit back, relax, and wait for this ghoulish sequel to finally come alive. Will it ever, ever be better than this though:

Beetlejuice 2? Here’s 13 Facts About the Original Movie