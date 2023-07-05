Cocaine Found at White House: Secret Service Investigates, Everyone Blames Hunter Biden

The White House, the iconic home of the United States presidency, recently experienced an unexpected turn of events. A white powder, preliminarily identified as cocaine, was discovered in the West Wing, prompting a brief evacuation and an ongoing investigation by the Secret Service.

The incident unfolded on a Sunday evening when Secret Service members, during routine rounds, discovered the suspicious substance. According to initial reports and a dispatch recording from a D.C. fire crew, a preliminary field test indicated the substance was cocaine.

Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service spokesperson, confirmed the occurrence and noted that the substance is currently undergoing further testing to conclusively identify it. Guglielmi further stated that the substance, which was found in a communal work area within the West Wing, did not present a direct threat to White House personnel or visitors.

Statement by Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service spokesperson

“On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area. The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous. The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending.”

Guglielmi currently occupies the role of Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service. His previous roles span across various sectors, with key positions as the communications lead for three large police departments in Fairfax County, Chicago, and Baltimore. His achievements include earning an Emmy award for content development and offering his expertise to the Haitian National Police Department. Guglielmi has also worked in senior positions within both government and private sectors. In his current position, he is tasked with managing media relations, internal communications, and strategic communications for the U.S. Secret Service.

The discovery understandably prompted an elevated security alert and a temporary evacuation of the executive mansion. At the time of the incident, President Joe Biden was away at Camp David, thus avoiding potential exposure.

While the Secret Service is diligently investigating how the substance entered the White House, they have declined to share specific details regarding its packaging. The area where the white powder was found is accessible to tour groups, although it wasn’t linked to any particular West Wing office.

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, the Secret Service stated that the White House was temporarily closed purely as a precautionary measure. As part of the response protocol, the D.C. fire department was called in to evaluate the substance. They swiftly confirmed the substance to be non-hazardous, alleviating initial concerns about potential harm to personnel or visitors.

The intrigue of the incident deepened when, according to a dispatch timestamped at 8:49 p.m., a member of the D.C. fire department’s hazardous materials team radioed in, revealing the preliminary test results. The recording logged on openmhz.com, a platform providing live and archived radio transmissions from police and fire departments, indicated a “yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride.”

The White House was reopened after emergency crews concluded their rapid testing procedures, and the substance was sent for further testing to confirm its identity conclusively. The Secret Service maintains that an investigation into the cause and manner of the substance’s entry into the White House is still pending.

Location of the Cocaine Found in the White House

President Biden and his family had left for Camp David on the preceding Friday, only returning to the White House on Tuesday, after the incident. Public tours of the White House typically only permit access to the East Wing and Residence, with the West Wing, housing the offices of the president, vice president, and other senior administration officials, usually off-limits.

Details surrounding who accessed the room and the duration the cocaine was present before being found remain unclear. At the time of discovery, President Joe Biden Jr. and his family were absent. Given the high traffic in the West Wing due to its position near the president’s office, along with it being a part of the public tour, identifying suspects is anticipated to be a lengthy and complicated process. This incident unfolded two days after President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was seen departing the White House for a long holiday weekend at Camp David.

The incident at the White House underscores the continuous efforts needed to maintain security at one of the most significant landmarks in the United States. As the Secret Service continues its investigations and additional tests on the substance are completed, it’s hoped that a clearer picture of this unusual event will soon emerge.