Only Up! Steam Game is Back After Yanked by NFT/Ethereum Controversy (Youtube & Twitch Videogame Streamers, Rejoice)

“Only Up!,” a sensational video game that recently exploded onto the gaming scene, has been garnering significant attention among the gaming community and beyond. Despite its recent launch in late May, the game has surged in popularity, riding high on a wave of enthusiasm from streamers across platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and Kick.

However, the booming success of “Only Up!” was briefly interrupted when the game was surprisingly pulled from the digital shelves of Steam. A whirlwind of speculation soon followed, with rumors circulating about possible asset theft leading to its removal. But these rumors were short-lived as the game reappeared on Steam within a matter of hours.

SCKRgames, the indie developer and publisher behind “Only Up!,” acknowledged the issue with a brief tweet promising a swift return of the game on Steam, but did not divulge any details surrounding the temporary takedown. As the situation unfolds, we’ll be on hand to provide updates.

The premise of “Only Up!” is as intriguing as its recent controversy. The game immerses players in the role of a young, determined teenager named Jackie, a resident of the ghetto striving to escape poverty and discover himself and the world. As Jackie, players grapple with a world that’s far from normal, facing crises, making pivotal decisions, and confronting fear and uncertainty.

Drawing inspiration from the classic fairytale “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Only Up!” offers a unique blend of adventure and platform gaming. Players journey along a mythological path, learning valuable life lessons, and making crucial steps and leaps. Additionally, the game features the ability to manipulate time and character speed, providing an added layer of strategy and intensity to gameplay.

But what makes “Only Up!” truly stand out are its numerous Easter eggs and references, as well as a potential collaboration with Goblintown, an Ethereum profile picture project. The game is filled with Goblintown icons and logos, adding another layer of intrigue for players.

The popularity of “Only Up!” is indisputable, with the game amassing over 109,000 viewers on Twitch within weeks of its launch. However, its brief removal from Steam and the unexplained appearance of Goblintown assets in the game have stirred a fair share of controversy and curiosity. As the gaming community continues to explore the climbing world of “Only Up!,” we look forward to seeing how this story continues to evolve.

Need some anxiety without actually playing Only Up? Watch Drae’s gameplay:

PC HARDWARE REQUIREMENTS FOR ONLY UP!