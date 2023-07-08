The Ultimate Guide to Saving Money on Hulu, Max, Spotify, Netflix, YouTube, Apple, Amazon + Other Streaming Services

In the era of cord-cutting and streaming, numerous platforms have sprung up to provide entertainment content at your fingertips. This guide delves into the various discounts offered by popular streaming services – Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Apple TV+.
Hulu Discounts
- Student Discount: Eligible college students can subscribe to the ad-supported plan for a mere $1.99 per month, enjoying a 75% discount off the regular price of $7.99.
- Military Discount: Hulu extends its gratitude to military personnel by offering one month free and a 10% discount each subsequent month, valid up to one year.
- Hulu with Premium: Users can avail the Premium plus access to Hulu’s (With Ads) plan at a discounted rate of $4.99 per month.
- 30-day Free Trial: New users can utilize Hulu’s 30-day free trial, which can extend to packages, channels, and add-ons like HBO.
- To access the student discount, you need to verify your student status on the Hulu website.
HBO Max Discounts
- Annual Subscription: Save up to 20% by subscribing annually.
- Ad-supported Plan: Enjoy a 16% discount by paying annually for the “With Ads” plan.
- Ad-free Plan: Expect a 20% off discount with the “Ad-Free” plan.
- Student Discount: A valid student account secures you a $5 saving every month.
- Promo Codes: Pair an HBO Max code with a yearly subscription to save an additional 16%.
- Limited Time Offer: Avail HBO Max for $1.99 per month for 3 months before resuming the subscription at $9.99 per month.
- HBO Max offers three pricing tiers, which include a cheaper ad-supported plan, an ad-free plan, and an “Ultimate Ad-Free” plan.
Netflix Discounts
- Netflix currently doesn’t offer any official discounts, other than a 50% discount for the first two months for new sign-ups.
Spotify Discounts
- Student Discount: Spotify Premium is available to students at half price ($4.99 per month).
- Duo Plan: Two users can subscribe for $12.99 per month, a per-person discount of $3.49.
- Premium Family: Up to five users can have a Premium account at $14.99 per month.
- Annual Card: Spotify offers a $99 annual card from Best Buy.
- Students can extend their discounted Premium membership for up to four years by re-registering annually.
YouTube Premium Discounts
- Student Discount: College students can subscribe to YouTube Premium for $6.99 per month.
- Referral Link: Using a referral link from a current Premium subscriber allows three months of YouTube Premium at just $0.99.
- Unlimited Plus Plan: Get one year of YouTube Premium at no extra cost with this plan.
- Annual Discount: A 12-month subscription is available at a discounted price of $119.99.
- Loyalty Reward: Selected users can get the YouTube Premium Subscription for free for 12 months.
Amazon Prime Discounts
- Prime Access: This discounted membership is available for $6.99 per month.
- 50% off: Qualifying EBT and government assistance recipients can avail this discount.
- Select Channels: Prime Day 2023 allowed Prime members to subscribe to select channels at 99 cents per month for up to two months.
- Free Trial: Amazon Prime offers a free trial period after which the Prime and Prime Video memberships are $14.99 and $8.99 per month, respectively.
Disney+ Discounts
- Limited Time Offer: New and eligible returning subscribers can get Disney+ for $1.99 for one month, after which it returns to $7.99 per month.
- Student Discount: Get 15% off the yearly membership through Student Beans.
- Military Discount: Current and former military personnel and their families can save 25% when they bundle Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.
- Annual Subscription: Get 16% off when subscribing for the year.
- Promo Codes: Coupons for new and returning subscribers can save up to 20% off the subscription.
- Unlimited Plans: Sign up for the Start Unlimited or the Do More Unlimited plan and get Disney+ free for six months.
Apple TV+ Discounts
- Free Trial: New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial.
- College Student Package: Students get a free trial of Apple Music, free access to Apple TV+, and a special student rate of $5.99/mo. for both after the trial ends.
- Military and Government Worker Discount: These individuals receive a 10% military discount and a 30% government worker discount.
- T-Mobile: Go5G Plus and equivalent voice rate plans receive Apple TV+ included at no additional cost for 6 months.
- Each of these services offers a unique blend of content and features. By using these discounts, you can get the most out of your streaming experiences while keeping your budget in check.