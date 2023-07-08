The Ultimate Guide to Saving Money on Hulu, Max, Spotify, Netflix, YouTube, Apple, Amazon + Other Streaming Services

In the era of cord-cutting and streaming, numerous platforms have sprung up to provide entertainment content at your fingertips. This guide delves into the various discounts offered by popular streaming services – Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

Hulu Discounts

Student Discount: Eligible college students can subscribe to the ad-supported plan for a mere $1.99 per month, enjoying a 75% discount off the regular price of $7.99.

New users can utilize Hulu’s 30-day free trial, which can extend to packages, channels, and add-ons like HBO. To access the student discount, you need to verify your student status on the Hulu website.

HBO Max Discounts

Annual Subscription: Save up to 20% by subscribing annually.

Expect a 20% off discount with the “Ad-Free” plan. Student Discount: A valid student account secures you a $5 saving every month.

Avail HBO Max for $1.99 per month for 3 months before resuming the subscription at $9.99 per month. HBO Max offers three pricing tiers, which include a cheaper ad-supported plan, an ad-free plan, and an “Ultimate Ad-Free” plan.

Netflix Discounts

Netflix currently doesn’t offer any official discounts, other than a 50% discount for the first two months for new sign-ups.

Spotify Discounts

Student Discount: Spotify Premium is available to students at half price ($4.99 per month).

Up to five users can have a Premium account at $14.99 per month. Annual Card: Spotify offers a $99 annual card from Best Buy.

Spotify offers a $99 annual card from Best Buy. Students can extend their discounted Premium membership for up to four years by re-registering annually.

YouTube Premium Discounts

Student Discount: College students can subscribe to YouTube Premium for $6.99 per month.

Using a referral link from a current Premium subscriber allows three months of YouTube Premium at just $0.99. Unlimited Plus Plan: Get one year of YouTube Premium at no extra cost with this plan.

A 12-month subscription is available at a discounted price of $119.99. Loyalty Reward: Selected users can get the YouTube Premium Subscription for free for 12 months.

Amazon Prime Discounts

Prime Access: This discounted membership is available for $6.99 per month.

Prime Day 2023 allowed Prime members to subscribe to select channels at 99 cents per month for up to two months. Free Trial: Amazon Prime offers a free trial period after which the Prime and Prime Video memberships are $14.99 and $8.99 per month, respectively.

Disney+ Discounts

Limited Time Offer: New and eligible returning subscribers can get Disney+ for $1.99 for one month, after which it returns to $7.99 per month.

Coupons for new and returning subscribers can save up to 20% off the subscription. Unlimited Plans: Sign up for the Start Unlimited or the Do More Unlimited plan and get Disney+ free for six months.

Apple TV+ Discounts