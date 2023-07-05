This is Erik ‘Chainsaw’ Sunnerheim.

He has a safe crazy as hell way to get across the ice: chainsaw ice skating

Something about having my crotch chase chainsaw teeth across slippery ice triggers some kind of, ‘don’t do this’ mechanism in my brain…

NOTE: Chainsaw ice skating is not a recognized or established sport or activity. It sounds like a dangerous and potentially hazardous activity that involves using a chainsaw while ice skating, which is highly discouraged due to safety concerns. Using a chainsaw inappropriately or without proper training can lead to serious accidents and injuries. It’s always important to prioritize safety and follow established guidelines when participating in any sport or recreational activity.

But I would totally do this….